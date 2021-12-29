AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $132.36 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.89 and a fifty-two week high of $132.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

