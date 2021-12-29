Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Shares Down 6.9%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 465,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 577,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36.

Get Amesite alerts:

In other Amesite news, CEO Ann Marie Sastry purchased 38,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $50,135.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,271 shares of company stock valued at $99,325. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amesite in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amesite by 1,161.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 364,621 shares during the period. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amesite Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMST)

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.