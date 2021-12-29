Analysts Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce $353.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $319.57 million. Exelixis posted sales of $270.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,853 shares of company stock worth $3,491,324 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,596,000 after purchasing an additional 544,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Exelixis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Exelixis by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,038,000 after purchasing an additional 531,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

