Analysts Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Post -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to post ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.43). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

INSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.60.

NYSE INSP opened at $229.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.79 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,866 shares of company stock worth $7,740,190. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

