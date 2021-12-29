Analysts Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. NBT Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NBTB opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $42.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

