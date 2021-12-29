Analysts Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $406.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce sales of $406.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.10 million and the lowest is $405.00 million. Nutanix reported sales of $346.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. Nutanix’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,211 shares of company stock worth $11,845,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 241.9% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

