Analysts Expect Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.18). Apollo Endosurgery reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 589.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Apollo Endosurgery stock remained flat at $$7.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,110. The company has a market capitalization of $220.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.20. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63.

In other news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc bought 683,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $5,300,000.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter worth about $6,125,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 21.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 45,070 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

