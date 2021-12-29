Analysts Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. Construction Partners reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 1.02. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,322,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,598,000 after buying an additional 62,710 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,286,000 after buying an additional 361,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Construction Partners by 6,682.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,319,000 after buying an additional 2,080,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,078,000 after buying an additional 275,179 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $40,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

