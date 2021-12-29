Analysts Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.98 Million

Brokerages expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to announce $139.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.90 million and the highest is $142.80 million. FB Financial reported sales of $165.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $572.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $569.40 million to $574.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $560.72 million, with estimates ranging from $541.95 million to $569.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.15. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6,457.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,713,000 after acquiring an additional 636,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 801.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 475,449 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,431,000 after buying an additional 204,687 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,205,000 after buying an additional 185,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

