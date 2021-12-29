Analysts Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Announce $1.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.77. Humana posted earnings of ($2.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $20.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $20.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $23.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $24.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.15.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 454.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $466.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

