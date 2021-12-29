Analysts Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post $700,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $630,000.00 and the highest is $840,000.00. Novan reported sales of $1.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $2.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $3.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.84 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 179.38% and a negative net margin of 833.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

NOVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Novan stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -0.02. Novan has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.