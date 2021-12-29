Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for McKesson (MCK)

McKesson (NYSE: MCK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/20/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $236.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $292.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – McKesson had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $279.00 to $262.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $229.00 to $236.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/9/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $268.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $224.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $230.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $247.00 to $268.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $229.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $261.00 to $279.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $254.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $237.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MCK traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $247.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.33.

Get McKesson Co alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in McKesson by 97.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in McKesson by 39.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $51,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.