Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.62 and last traded at $49.62. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70.

Andritz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADRZF)

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.