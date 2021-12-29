Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,936.66

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,936.66 ($39.48) and traded as high as GBX 3,040.50 ($40.87). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 3,040.50 ($40.87), with a volume of 489,458 shares traded.

AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($48.39) to GBX 3,400 ($45.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.08) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($40.46) to GBX 2,960 ($39.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,210 ($43.15) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($37.64) to GBX 2,600 ($34.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,230 ($43.42).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,846.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,936.66. The firm has a market cap of £40.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($38.94) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,217.06). Insiders purchased a total of 221 shares of company stock worth $640,067 over the last three months.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

