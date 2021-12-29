Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) was down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 72,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,248,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Antelope Enterprise by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Antelope Enterprise by 156,676.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antelope Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

