Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to announce sales of $3.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.19 million to $3.75 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $1.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $14.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.95 million to $16.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on APDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.
