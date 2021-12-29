Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will report $3.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $3.50 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 million to $12.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $18.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.80% and a negative return on equity of 248.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,794,976.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $3,081,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APVO opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

