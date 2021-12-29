Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.00

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.36, with a volume of 1569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi bought 484,544 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,349,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,921.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,473,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,675 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7,132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,704 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

