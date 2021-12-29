Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Arconic posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year sales of $7.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Arconic by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arconic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,137,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,880,000 after acquiring an additional 51,884 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 149,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. Arconic has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.59.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

