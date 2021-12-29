Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of ARCO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

