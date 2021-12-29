Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,730.59

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,730.59 ($77.03) and traded as high as GBX 6,054 ($81.38). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 6,012 ($80.82), with a volume of 81,314 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($71.92) to GBX 5,700 ($76.62) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.38) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,570 ($74.88) to GBX 5,850 ($78.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($77.97) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,961.11 ($80.13).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,730.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

About Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

