AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $18,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $7,581,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,816,000 after buying an additional 96,507 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.60. The company had a trading volume of 34,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

