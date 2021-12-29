Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.01

Shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.66. Astrotech shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 606,894 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 1,974.02%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Astrotech by 878.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Astrotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

