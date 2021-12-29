Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Atlantic Capital Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.3% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.71% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $29,097,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $3,552,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 191.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 48,686 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 38,686 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $893,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACBI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. 2,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $401,693. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.94.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

