Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $68.81

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and traded as high as $72.23. Atlanticus shares last traded at $70.73, with a volume of 97,722 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $203.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.32 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $319,718.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $304,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,812 shares of company stock worth $2,018,312 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 575.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 475.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

