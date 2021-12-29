ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.23

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.23 and traded as high as C$50.84. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$50.76, with a volume of 24,850 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATA shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 41.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.23.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$522.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$494.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

