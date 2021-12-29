Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) dropped 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.31 and last traded at C$7.33. Approximately 390,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,350,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.03.

ACB has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.59.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.29.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.5226978 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

