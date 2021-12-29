Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce sales of $3.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.01 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $16.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.03 billion to $17.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $246.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $246.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

