AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.72

AXA SA (EPA:CS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €23.72 ($26.95) and traded as high as €26.17 ($29.74). AXA shares last traded at €26.12 ($29.68), with a volume of 2,715,949 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on AXA in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.10 ($31.93) target price on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on AXA in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on AXA in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.31) target price on AXA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.87 ($31.68).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.72.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

