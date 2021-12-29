Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.35. 1,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 16,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.