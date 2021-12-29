Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.83

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$80.83 and traded as high as C$89.87. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$89.76, with a volume of 570,445 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price (down from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$84.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

