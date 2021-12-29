Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.37

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.37 and traded as low as $16.36. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 37,968 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $162.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

