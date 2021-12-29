Bbva USA Cuts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bbva USA cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.2% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,595,000 after buying an additional 119,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 38.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $149.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.89 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.