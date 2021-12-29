Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $13.79 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,457 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup makes up about 1.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned 0.12% of PulteGroup worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,653. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

