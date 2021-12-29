Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $21.62 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,729 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 46,665 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 2.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $21,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 663,311 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 130,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.01. 82,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,670,387. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

