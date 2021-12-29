Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,057,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,767,000 after purchasing an additional 791,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,552,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

PEAK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,403. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

