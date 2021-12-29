Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,134 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 1.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Amundi purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,288 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 981,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,157,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,800,000 after purchasing an additional 809,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

TFC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 31,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.19.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

