Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,491 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

ABT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.68. 25,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.95. The company has a market cap of $248.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

