Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 12,465 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 590,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after purchasing an additional 180,394 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after purchasing an additional 144,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,080,000 after purchasing an additional 130,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 135,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 114,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:NGG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.27. 6,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $72.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.26.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.