Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 2,230 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Howard Hughes comprises approximately 3.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned about 0.71% of Howard Hughes worth $34,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

HHC traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.04. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,103. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day moving average of $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.