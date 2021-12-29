Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 5,295 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $2,755,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 14.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.64. 23,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,737. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

