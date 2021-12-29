Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Trims Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Mplx makes up 1.9% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 0.07% of Mplx worth $20,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 688.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 67,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 50,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.84. 9,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $32.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

