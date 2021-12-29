Beazley (LON:BEZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $460.60

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 460.60 ($6.19) and last traded at GBX 457.90 ($6.16), with a volume of 412235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 447.40 ($6.01).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEZ shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.59) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 429 ($5.77) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.16) to GBX 495 ($6.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 444.11 ($5.97).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 408.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 383.09. The company has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

