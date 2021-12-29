Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $383.09

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 383.09 ($5.15) and traded as high as GBX 459.80 ($6.18). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 447.40 ($6.01), with a volume of 121,243 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BEZ shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.59) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.16) to GBX 495 ($6.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 429 ($5.77) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 444.11 ($5.97).

The firm has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 33.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 408.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 383.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

