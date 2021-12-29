BHZ Capital Management LP Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 118.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,634 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 266.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. 8,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.