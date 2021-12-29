BHZ Capital Management LP Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,813 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,003 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.49% of BCB Bancorp worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCBP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $136,820. 15.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,880. The firm has a market cap of $263.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

