BHZ Capital Management LP Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,326 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.58% of Macatawa Bank worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. 47,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,869. Macatawa Bank Co. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a market cap of $302.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 36.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.