BHZ Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.96% of County Bancorp worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $274,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $340,000. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.97.

NASDAQ ICBK remained flat at $$35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.91. County Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.19 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

