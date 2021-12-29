BHZ Capital Management LP Increases Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.96% of Western New England Bancorp worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter worth $97,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 76.7% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 220.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 48,129 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 397,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $117,818. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WNEB shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. 8,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

