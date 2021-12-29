BHZ Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 1.07% of BayCom worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

BCML stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.15. 10,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BayCom Corp has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.96.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

